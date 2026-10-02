Katamanso Police Station appears complete outside but unfinished inside – Aidoo

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring independent parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Abraham Aidoo, has raised concerns about the condition of the Katamanso Police Station, arguing that the facility appears complete externally but remains unfinished in parts of its interior.
Mr Aidoo said some police officers, including commanders stationed on the top floor of the facility, are working in conditions that require urgent attention. He said the floor remains unplastered and lacks a toilet facility, forcing officers to move through dusty areas to access their offices.
Speaking to MyJoyOnline after touring public facilities in the constituency, Mr Aidoo said the situation was particularly concerning for officers stationed along the Katamanso road, where passing vehicles generate significant amounts of dust.
The journalist-turned-politician warned that prolonged exposure could affect the health and wellbeing of the officers.
“These are men and women with families, and they need to be healthy for their families and also be able to serve the community effectively,” he said.
Mr Aidoo also linked the condition of the police facility to broader infrastructure challenges in the constituency, particularly the poor state of some roads. He said the deteriorated roads could affect the ability of police officers to respond promptly to emergencies, with some routes reportedly difficult to access even by motorcycles.
He appealed to the government and relevant authorities to complete the outstanding works at the police station and improve roads in the constituency to enhance public safety and emergency response.
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