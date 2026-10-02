NDPC DG calls for stronger financing, accountability to improve nutrition outcomes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, has called for stronger planning, financing, implementation and reporting mechanisms to translate Ghana’s nutrition commitments into measurable results for women and children.
Dr Amoah made the call at a breakfast meeting on government leadership, health systems and nutrition in Accra on Thursday, October 1, 2026, held as part of the Micronutrient Forum Global Conference.
The meeting was held under the theme, “From Commitment to Action: Government Leadership for Sustainable Nutrition in Ghana.”
She said nutrition must be integrated across the various stages of the development planning process, including planning, budgeting, implementation and reporting.
Dr Amoah noted that while Ghana’s national development planning framework provides a basis for integrating nutrition priorities into programmes and budgets, greater attention must be paid to implementation and monitoring.
“Whoever you are, the fact that you are in this room means that there is something we should be doing, and let us do it now,” she said, urging stakeholders to move beyond commitments and take concrete action.
The Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), Dr Charity Binka, also stressed the need to treat nutrition as an investment in human capital and future development.
“Our mission should move from commitment to five-year priorities, from five-year priorities to implementation, and from implementation, we have to have measurable results,” she said.
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