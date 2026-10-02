‘I didn’t expect this under Mahama’ – Annoh-Dompreh on Baffour Awuah’s detention at EOCO

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has expressed disappointment after he was unable to meet Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who is being held by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
Mr Annoh-Dompreh made the comments after visiting the EOCO premises to check on his colleague, who remains in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.
He said he had expected to be allowed access to the MP but was unable to meet him.
“I didn’t expect this under President Mahama,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said as he left the EOCO premises.
Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, following an Accra High Court warrant authorising his arrest.
He was subsequently detained by the agency while investigators continued to question him. His lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has indicated that questioning is expected to continue on Friday, October 2.
The Minority has called for the MP’s immediate release, while stressing that it does not seek to interfere with the investigation.
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said no one is above the law, including EOCO, but raised concerns about how the MP had been treated.
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