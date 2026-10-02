Akra Reads! 2026: Ladé Wosornu poetry contest expands to JHS

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The Creative Arts Agency will pilot the Junior High School edition of the Ladé Wosornu Students Poetry Contest at the 2026 Akra Reads! programme.
After successfully piloting the SHS edition, the Creative Arts Agency, in its quest to create a literary incubator programme for students, will pilot the Junior High School edition of the Ladé Wosornu Students Poetry Contest at the 2026 Akra Reads!
The contest seeks to inspire and discover budding poets, spoken word artists and literary critics, while advocating for the use of Ghanaian languages.
The Ladé Wosornu Students Poetry Contest is a phase of the Creative Arts Agency’s broader students’ literary project, Ladé Wosornu Literary Nest, which aims at discovering and building a new generation of Ghanaian literary personalities.
The contest is basically in three phases: performance of a poem in English; performance of the same poem in a Ghanaian language; and a question-and-answer segment.
It is part of the execution of the Black Star Experience programme, specifically developing the capacity of creatives and offering the opportunity and platform to showcase their creative capabilities.
On Wednesday, 7 October 2026, all roads lead to the Korle Gonno Community Library for an experience of the power and beauty of diverse literature in Accra, as the organisers promote literature, leisure reading culture and the Ghanaian book industry.
Akra Reads! is organised by Ghana Reads Initiative, the Creative Arts Agency of Ghana, Osu Children’s Library Fund and other partners.
For more information, call +233 244 174 908 or 020 207 8782.
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