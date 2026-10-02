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K9 dog sniffs out 72lbs of prohibited Ghanaian food items at JFK

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  2 October 2026 6:09am
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A K9 detection dog has helped US authorities stop a shipment of prohibited agricultural products from Ghana at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The K9, identified as Rowdy, alerted officers to a bag arriving from Ghana that contained approximately 72 pounds of yams, vegetables and spices.

According to a post shared on X, all the items were prohibited and were stopped at the US border.

The post praised Rowdy for detecting the bag and preventing the prohibited items from entering the country.

“K9 Rowdy had a busy day at JFK! He alerted to a bag from Ghana with 72 lbs of yams, veggies, and spices—all prohibited,” the post stated.

It added: “Thanks to Rowdy, these items were stopped at the border.”

The US maintains restrictions on certain agricultural products brought into the country to protect agriculture and prevent the introduction of pests and diseases.

The authorities ended the post with a tribute to the detection dog: “Who’s a good dog?”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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