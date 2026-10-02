Mahama, Lordina to attend World Assemblies of God Congress opening in Accra

President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Congress in Accra on October 14, 2026.

General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, disclosed this at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 1, saying the President and the First Lady, who are members of Assemblies of God, Ghana, had confirmed their participation. The opening ceremony will take place at the Black Star Square.

“The most prominent on the list is His Excellency the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama. It is common knowledge that the President is a member of Assemblies of God, Ghana. What is uncommon is his tremendous support for the World Congress,” Rev. Wengam said.

He added that 18 Ghanaian Ministers of State and other prominent personalities had also confirmed their attendance, alongside leaders of the Assemblies of God Fellowship from around the world.

The congress, scheduled for October 14 to 16, will bring together delegates from more than 100 countries and is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants for its morning sessions.

Rev. Wengam described Ghana’s hosting of the gathering as historic, noting that it is the first time in the 115-year history of the Assemblies of God Fellowship that the global congress is being held in Africa. The previous edition was held in Madrid, Spain, in 2023.

He said the event could also generate economic benefits for Ghana through increased activity in tourism, hospitality, transport, food and other businesses.

The congress will be held under the theme “COMMISSIONED: One Mandate, Every Nation” and will focus on church health, empowering the next generation and global revival, alongside the denomination’s target of planting at least one million churches by 2033.

Delegates will attend morning sessions at the Black Star Square before evening revival rallies at the Accra Sports Stadium, featuring artists including Joe Mettle, Sinach and Dunsin Oyekan and a 500-member Congress Mass Choir.

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