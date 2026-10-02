‘The power play is disgusting’ – Atta Akyea questions Baffour Awuah’s detention by EOCO

Lawyer for Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Samuel Atta Akyea, has criticised the continued detention of his client by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He is questioning the manner in which the legislator is being treated in connection with an ongoing investigation into transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

Mr Atta Akyea expressed his frustration after visiting the EOCO premises following Baffour Awuah’s arrest on Thursday, October 1.

The MP had voluntarily reported to the agency earlier in the day to assist with investigations after an Accra High Court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody by EOCO, with investigators expected to continue questioning him on Friday.

“The power play is disgusting. If my client, who is a Member of Parliament, is treated this way, then who is safe?” Mr Atta Akyea said.

He questioned the need for his client's continued detention, particularly after the MP had voluntarily presented himself to investigators to assist with the probe.

The detention followed earlier attempts by EOCO to secure Baffour Awuah’s attendance as part of investigations into alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

The agency had said it had exhausted reasonable means of securing his voluntary attendance before seeking the court’s intervention to obtain an arrest warrant.

Baffour Awuah had previously referred EOCO’s invitations to the Clerk of Parliament, according to the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The Minority Leader has since demanded the immediate release of the Manhyia South MP, while stressing that the caucus does not seek to interfere with the investigation.

“We do not by this seek to prejudge the SIC Life Savings & Loans investigation. No one is above the law, EOCO included,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The Minority Leader, however, raised concerns about the treatment of the MP and claimed that his earlier correspondence with EOCO, sent through the Clerk of Parliament, had not been recognised by the agency.

The development has also triggered visits to EOCO by some members of the opposition caucus and other NPP figures seeking to establish the circumstances surrounding the MP’s detention.

Mr Atta Akyea’s concerns come amid a wider debate over the use of investigative powers by state agencies, including the circumstances under which suspects can be detained during ongoing investigations.

The lawyer’s comments suggest the issue is no longer limited to the underlying SIC Life Savings and Loans investigation but also concerns the exercise of investigative powers.

Baffour Awuah remains in EOCO custody as investigators continue their work. His legal team maintains that he is cooperating with the process, while the agency has yet to publicly indicate when the MP will be released.

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