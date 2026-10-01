Baffour Awuah formally charged with money laundering, loss of public funds – Lawyer

Baffour Awuah

Lawyer for Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah says the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has formally charged his client with offences including money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Thursday, October 1, Samuel Atta Akyea confirmed that EOCO had formally presented the charges against the MP, who is under investigation over transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans.

“Yes indeed. I'm talking about loss of public funds and also causing loss and then money laundering,” he said.

However, the lawyer rejected the allegations, arguing that his client’s involvement in the transaction was part of legitimate legal work undertaken for SIC Life.

“Nothing that they've said calls for such a charge. A lawyer has delivered a service. There is a paper trail to that effect. Documents filed in the court of competent jurisdiction. How can you say that is criminality? I can't get it,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

According to him, the transaction involved SIC Life engaging his client’s law firm to recover an investment from Equity Savings and Loans.

He said the matter went through the courts, resulting in a judgment and subsequent legal steps to recover the investment.

“It is legitimate in the sense that a judgment was handed down, and it's legitimate because an entry of judgment was filed. It is legitimate because they attached the property belonging to the Equity Savings and Loans,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea maintained that the documentary trail demonstrated that the law firm was acting on the instructions of its client and questioned how that could constitute a criminal offence.

“So the paper trail is conclusive that the lawyer was working on the case, and how can you say somebody has been shortchanged?” he asked.

He also disputed the reported value of the investment, saying the entry of judgment showed an amount of about GH¢10 million, rather than GH¢14 million.

“In fact, the entry of judgment does not show that it's 14 million. It's 10 million, which is the investment plus the interest,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea subsequently questioned whether the matter fell within EOCO’s mandate.

“So if you look at it from every perspective, this is not a remit of EOCO, I'm afraid,” he said.

EOCO has said its investigation concerns alleged unauthorised financial transactions involving SIC Life Savings and Loans, with suspected financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering among the alleged offences. The allegations have not been determined by a court.

Mr Baffour Awuah reported himself to EOCO on Thursday after the Accra High Court issued a warrant authorising his arrest and the search and seizure of documents relevant to the investigation.

He was subsequently placed under arrest and is cooperating with investigators, according to EOCO.

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