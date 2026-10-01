Baffour Awuah cooperating with investigators after surrender and arrest – EOCO

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, is cooperating with investigators following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

EOCO said the MP voluntarily surrendered at the premises of the Office at about 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and was subsequently placed under arrest.

According to the Office, Mr Baffour Awuah is currently cooperating with investigators as the inquiry into allegations against him continues.

“In accordance with those procedures, Mr Baffour Awuah was subsequently placed under arrest and is currently cooperating with investigators as the investigative process proceeds,” EOCO said in a statement.

The investigations relate to allegations of criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering, tax-related offences and other matters.

Mr Baffour Awuah is also the Senior Partner of Sarkodie, Baffour Awuah and Partners.

The MP’s surrender comes after an attempted arrest at the Accra High Court on September 23, when EOCO officials sought to take him into custody in connection with the same investigation.

Mr Baffour Awuah resisted the move, describing it as an “unlawful arrest” and an “attempted kidnap”, before subsequently seeking sanctuary at Parliament.

EOCO had earlier said it invited the MP twice in February 2026 to assist with its investigations, but that the invitations were not honoured.

The MP disputed this account, saying the February correspondence concerned his former role as Senior Partner of the law firm and its representation of SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Limited.

EOCO said it would continue the investigation professionally, independently and in accordance with due process.

“The Office will continue to pursue all relevant lines of inquiry, examine the available evidence and afford all persons involved their rights under the Constitution and applicable laws,” it said.

The Office urged the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without speculation or premature conclusions regarding the culpability of any individual.

“EOCO will provide further information when it is appropriate and legally permissible to do so,” it added.

The allegations against Mr Baffour Awuah remain under investigation and have not been established by a court.

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