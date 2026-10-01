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NPP National Delegates Conference: Police announce road closures, diversions around Baba Yara Stadium

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  1 October 2026 5:55pm
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The Ashanti Regional Police Command has announced temporary road closures and traffic diversions around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference and elections on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The measures are intended to ensure public safety, effective traffic management and security during the event.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, the Head of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said motorists and members of the public should plan their journeys ahead of the conference and comply with directives from police officers deployed to the area.

Roads to be closed

The Police said the following roads leading to the stadium will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic:

  • Bridginia Traffic Lights to Carvery Methodist Church
  • Unity Oil Fuel Station to T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School
  • Is My Kitchen Restaurant to Bridginia Traffic Lights

Traffic diversions

To ease traffic flow, the Police said the following diversions will apply:

  • Commercial vehicles from Amakom will proceed straight towards Asokwa.
  • Vehicles from Asafo will be diverted at Bridginia Traffic Lights towards Asokwa or Amakom Traffic Lights.
  • Commercial vehicles from LLL towards T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School will proceed straight to Amakom Traffic Lights.
  • Vehicles from Kumasi City Mall towards Afful Nkwanta Junction will be diverted through Bulldog Restaurant.
  • Traffic from Afful Nkwanta will proceed straight towards Kumasi City Mall.

Parking arrangements

The Command said parking arrangements agreed with the NPP Elections Committee will be strictly enforced.

The VVIP Car Park has been reserved for former Presidents and the NPP Presidential Candidate.

Members of Parliament, former MPs, MMDCEs and CEOs will park at the Scoreboard Parking Area, while regional delegates arriving by bus and National Party Executives will use Heroes Park. Official police vehicles will be parked at the Hockey Pitch.

The Police said all delegates and vehicles must be duly accredited, with only accredited persons and vehicles permitted access to designated areas.

Motorists are also required to display their accreditation prominently and comply with instructions from officers deployed to the event.

Towing and enforcement

The Police have cautioned motorists against parking in unauthorised areas or attempting to drive through roadblocks.

Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be stationed at strategic points to direct traffic and enforce the arrangements.

Towing trucks will also be positioned to remove wrongly parked or abandoned vehicles, with such vehicles taken to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) yard at the owners' cost.

The Command has urged motorists, delegates, supporters and the general public to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and avoid parking around the event area.

It warned that unauthorised access, parking or obstruction of designated routes would not be permitted.

The Police apologised for any inconvenience the temporary arrangements may cause and urged the public to cooperate with officers to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the conference.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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