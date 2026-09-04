Former Deputy CEO of SIF declares Nandom NPP bid, pledges to rebuild party unity

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund (SIF), Alois K. K. Mohl, has formally declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Nandom Constituency.

Addressing party executives, traditional leaders and delegates at the Chalice Hall in Nandom, Mr Mohl stated that his decision to run stems from a deep commitment to rebuilding party cohesion and securing the parliamentary seat for the NPP.

Describing the internal factionalism that contributed to the party's loss of the Nandom seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mohl underscored that genuine reconciliation is urgently required if the constituency is to return to the NPP fold.

"If NPP Nandom wants to win back this seat, the party must first unite," Mr Mohl told the gathering.

"To lead the moves for unity, the party needs someone who has demonstrated the capacity to sacrifice self for the party. You need someone who has suffered humiliation and disgrace for no crimes committed, and yet chose to remain silent so that the party may rise."

Outlining his strategic agenda, Mr Mohl dismissed the notion that electoral contests should be driven by financial inducements.

He cautioned delegates against allowing moneyed interests to derail the core values of the party, noting that his campaign offers enduring empowerment rather than transient handouts.

"My wealth is not paper money or hard currency wealth. My wealth is social capital. Through my social capital, you can be assisted to grow your own wealth. There is no dignity in always begging; there is dignity in having your own," he remarked.

Mr Mohl unveiled a policy blueprint centred on four thematic pillars: education, health, agriculture and social welfare.

Key among his proposals is a dedicated welfare package designed specifically for polling station and constituency executives.

Under the welfare plan, party executives hospitalised for more than three days will be entitled to direct cash support, alongside tuition relief packages for executives facing financial distress while pursuing tertiary education.

He further pledged to establish a Rapid Response Team tasked with actively visiting polling stations to resolve local disputes before they escalate during election cycles.

Highlighting his track record within the constituency, Mr Mohl cited his previous facilitation of a six-unit classroom block and the ongoing construction of an electrical workshop at the Nandom Technical Institute during his tenure at SIF, alongside sustained annual festive relief packages to polling station officers since 2019.

Introducing the aspirant earlier, former Headteacher of Nandom Senior High School, Magnus Innocent Der, urged delegates to rally behind Mr Mohl, citing his extensive political mobilisation history dating back to the early 2000s and his longstanding ties to national party structures.

Mr Mohl appealed to delegates to prioritise loyalty, party-first service and developmental competence as the party prepares to elect its candidate for the upcoming parliamentary race.

Mr Mohl's declaration brings the number of aspirants seeking to lead the NPP in the Nandom Constituency parliamentary race to four.

He will face former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Chief Executive Officer of DKM Microfinance Company, Martin Delle, and legal practitioner Sylvester Isaing in the party's parliamentary primary.

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