John Boadu, JFK, Hawa Koomson, and others emerge as early frontrunners in NPP National Executives race – APL Report

Former General Secretary John Boadu, incumbent General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK), and former MP Mavis Hawa Koomson have emerged among early frontrunners in the race for the NPP's National Executives, according to a new report by Africa Policy Lens (APL).

The nationwide census-based poll, conducted from July 13 to August 21, 2026, reached 976 constituency and regional executives with voting mandates, representing about 20% of the total delegate population.

The study, the APL explained, sought to contact all eligible executives, not a probability sample, and the following are their findings:

Chairman: John Boadu leads, but race remains open

For National Chairman, the APL reports that John Boadu leads with 38.6% (377 of 976 respondents), and among those who named a candidate, his share rises to 65.0%.

His closest contender is Boakye Agyarko with 20.7%, followed by Paul Afoko at 5.9%, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) at 3.2%, and Sammy Crabbe at 0.8%, with 30.7% still undecided.

The report noted that Chairman Wontumi has dropped out of the race.

The Chairman's race, the APL Saif, "remains open" despite Boadu's lead, with a gap of 17.9 percentage points between the top two.

General Secretary: JFK consolidates lead

For General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK) holds a commanding lead with 61.4% (599 respondents) and 84.1% among decided voters.

The next is Sylvester Tetteh at 7.5%, Charles Dwamena at 2.2%, and Eugene Boakye Antwi at 1.9%. Undecided is 27.0%. Support for JFK ranges from 12.2% in Volta to 94.2% in Central, showing strong regional variation.

Women’s Organiser: Hawa Koomson dominates among women

For National Women Organiser - poll among 117 female respondents only - Mavis Hawa Koomson leads with 47.9% (56 votes) and 77.8%7 among decided women. She is followed by Safia Mohammed 11.1% and Perpetual Ekua Lomokie Akwada 2.6%, who the report said has also dropped out. 38.5% of women are undecided.

The poll shows three distinct patterns: Strongly consolidated, competitive and most open.

Communication Director

According to the report, Dennis Miracles Aboagye leads with 76.5% overall and 98.5% among decided delegates, recording the highest lead in the entire poll.

National Organiser

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover leads with 49.1% overall, and 74.4% among decided. Titus leads from 9.7% in Bono to 94.1% in Savannah.

Vice Chairperson: Nana Akomea 21.5% (210 votes) narrowly ahead of Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) at 19.9% (194 votes), with 36.2% Don't Know. The gap, however, is only 1.6 percentage points.

Treasurer: Alfred Kojo Thompson leads with 20.1%, narrowly ahead of Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah 17.3%, with a huge *50.4% undecided.

Youth Organizer - from 279 youth aged 18-39, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu leads with 32.6%, Clement Opoku Gyamfi (CID) 22.9%, with 36.6% Don't Know.

Most pen contest

Nasara Organiser: The APL reported that it's one of the most competitive races, with Awal Mohammed leading with just 16.46%, but 58.1% - the highest Don't Know in the poll - do not name a candidate.

The report concludes that while Communication, General Secretary and Organiser have consolidated around frontrunners, the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Nasara contests remain genuinely competitive and fluid.

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