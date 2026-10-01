GNFS contains fire at Avenor North Industrial Area in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says firefighters have successfully contained the fire that swept through parts of the North Industrial Area at Avenor in Accra.
Speaking from the scene, the Head of the GNFS said firefighters had managed to contain the blaze from different flanks, with no further spread recorded in one of the affected sections.
“A lot of work has been done. We have managed to contain the fire from different flanks,” he said.
He said the Director of Operations was leading firefighting efforts on the southern flank, while other officers continued operations from other sides of the affected area.
“There is no spread of fire anymore in that corner,” he said.
The GNFS official said firefighters were continuing with their operations before the fire could formally be declared under control.
“Myself and the other officers are here. We have managed to contain it from here. What is left is to declare that fire under control and we will do that in no time,” he said.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Avenor’s North Industrial Area, where several industrial facilities and residential structures are located.
Firefighters were deployed to the scene as the blaze intensified and spread to the Duraplast facility.
The GNFS has not yet provided details on the cause of the fire or the extent of damage as firefighting operations continue.
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