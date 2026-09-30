Polytanks Ghana supports GNFS with water storage tanks

Audio By Carbonatix
Polytanks Ghana has presented two 10,000-litre water storage tanks to the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to strengthen its water storage capacity and support effective emergency response.
The gesture forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting the GNFS’s proactive measures to ensure adequate water availability during interruptions in water supply from the Ghana Water Company Limited.
Presenting the tanks on behalf of Polytanks Ghana, Media Relations Manager, Moudline Duodua Gyan, expressed optimism that the donation would enhance the Service’s capacity to respond effectively to fire emergencies within the region.
“We are doing this to support your firefighting operations, and we believe that these tanks will enable you to effectively respond to fire emergencies in the region,” she said.
According to the Regional Fire Officer, Rashid K. Nisawu, ACFO II, the tanks would not only serve as critical water reservoirs for emergency response but also provide a reliable source of water for personnel at the Regional Headquarters in Korle-Bu during periods of water shortage.
The Greater Accra Regional Chaplain of the GNFS, Robert Lamptey, ADO I, expressed the Service’s gratitude for the gesture, noting that the tanks would significantly support its firefighting efforts and strengthen its preparedness to respond to emergencies.
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