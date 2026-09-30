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National Ambulance Service begins ‘Operation Restore Fleet’ to restore grounded ambulances

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  30 September 2026 12:20pm
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Repair work is underway at the National Ambulance Service’s (NAS) Central Workshop at Korle-Bu to restore grounded ambulances and return them to active duty across the country.

The exercise, dubbed “Operation Restore Fleet”, involves technicians and engineers working around the clock to repair vehicles, reduce downtime and improve the Service’s operational readiness.

According to a post by NAS, the repairs focus largely on ambulances that developed major mechanical faults after six years of intensive nationwide service.

The Service said the objective is to return as many ambulances as possible to duty while identifying and properly managing vehicles that are beyond economic repair.

NAS Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Kojo Owusu, inspected the ongoing works during a visit to the workshop with senior management staff.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress and commended workshop personnel for their dedication, noting that the operation was on course and yielding positive results.

Dr Owusu also highlighted progress in separating serviceable vehicles from unserviceable ones to improve workshop efficiency and streamline maintenance.

The Service is introducing fleet management software to strengthen monitoring, maintenance scheduling and decision-making. Additional security measures, including CCTV cameras, are also being installed at the workshop to safeguard assets and improve accountability.

NAS said the repair programme forms part of efforts to strengthen timely emergency medical response nationwide.

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