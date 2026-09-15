NSA distances itself from $623,000 World Cup visa allegations

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has denied authorising the collection of money or the facilitation of visas for people seeking to travel to the United States and Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Authority's response follows allegations that individuals associated with the NSA received approximately $623,000 from members of the public on promises of securing World Cup visas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15, the NSA said it had been made aware of the allegations but “categorically denies establishing, authorising or operating any office at the stadium for the collection of money or facilitation of visas.”

“The Authority has not engaged in, sanctioned or authorised any visa-related activities of the kind alleged in the publication,” the statement added.

The NSA also sought to clarify its relationship with TRIBE FEST, a FIFA-licensed partner involved in activities connected with the World Cup.

“For the avoidance of doubt, TRIBE FEST is a FIFA licensed partner in assisting with Fans-Experience activities, World Cup viewing events and event mobilisation in collaboration with the NSA and the Ghana Tourism Authority as well as other collaborators,” the statement said.

It stressed that the arrangement with TRIBE FEST “did not extend to authorise TRIBE FEST, any NSA employee or any other person to collect money for the procurement of visas on behalf of the NSA.”

Though Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah had earlier denied any know when JoySports' Muftawu Nabila Abdulai contacted him, the Authority confirmed that it was aware of reports that a petition had been submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

However, it said it had not received formal notification from the police.

“The NSA is aware of reports that a petition has been submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service,” the statement added.

“The NSA has not been officially notified of the full particulars of the alleged petition and will not speculate on its contents or the persons reportedly named in it.”

The statement comes after a petition dated September 8, 2026, was reportedly filed at the CID in connection with alleged World Cup visa transactions involving the NSA and TRIBE FEST.

The petition contains allegations concerning the collection of money from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visas ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The NSA, however, has urged caution until the claims are investigated.

The Authority said it was taking the allegations seriously and would cooperate with the Ghana Police Service if a formal investigation is opened.

“The NSA takes the allegations seriously and will cooperate fully with the Ghana Police Service in any lawful investigation,” it said.

It added that the Director-General and any other officer of the Authority would “make themselves available and provide all necessary assistance if invited by the Police.”

The NSA further said that if evidence establishes wrongdoing, those responsible should face the law.

“If credible evidence establishes wrongdoing by any employee, official or third party, the NSA expects the Police to deal with the person responsible in accordance with the law and assures the public of its full cooperation,” it said.

Importantly, the Authority sought to distance itself as an institution from any alleged misconduct by individuals connected to it.

“The alleged conduct of any individual should not, however, be attributed to the NSA as an institution unless the facts establish that the conduct was duly authorised by the Authority,” the statement said.

The NSA has also appealed to the media and the public not to treat the allegations as established facts before investigations are completed.

“The NSA urges the public and the media to exercise restraint, refrain from presenting unverified allegations as established facts and allow the appropriate state institutions to conduct their investigations,” it said

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