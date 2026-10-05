Tema Central MP assaulted my driver – Ebi Bright alleges

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright has alleged that Tema Central Member of Parliament Charles Forson physically assaulted her driver during an attempt to engage him on development issues in the municipality.

Speaking on Monday, October 5, Ms Bright said Mr Forson had consistently declined to engage her or the Tema Metropolitan Assembly since she assumed office, despite several attempts to establish communication with him.

“To be honest, the MP has been resolute in not engaging me or the Assembly since I came into office,” she said.

She said the lack of engagement had become a concern because some of the issues before the Assembly required discussions with the MP to ensure that development efforts were properly coordinated.

“Some of the issues that have reached my table have required a discussion because unfortunately we're not concerted in what we're doing,” she said.

According to Ms Bright, the lack of coordination had also resulted in duplication, with some projects already captured in the Assembly’s annual action plans being undertaken separately.

She said coordination was particularly necessary for projects involving government reserve and open spaces, where the Assembly needed to engage relevant stakeholders before implementation.

“Some of the issues have been to implement projects on government reserve open spaces, and you want to have a conversation, but he's been resolute in not stepping into the Assembly or engaging my office,” she said.

Ms Bright said she had made several attempts to reach Mr Forson, with the support of other individuals, including some leaders in Parliament.

“I have made, with the support of other individuals, including some leadership in Parliament, attempts to approach him,” she said.

She alleged that the latest of those attempts, made at Parliament, ended with her driver being physically assaulted.

“The last of such efforts was met with physical assault on my driver because we tried to reach him at Parliament and we couldn't reach him,” she alleged.

Further attempt to meet MP

Ms Bright said she later went to Mr Forson’s residence, which she said was opposite her private office, but was unable to gain access to him.

She said she subsequently sent a package to his office to greet him and request a meeting, but alleged that the encounter also resulted in a member of her staff being assaulted.

Ms Bright said the matter had since come to the attention of some parliamentary leaders, and expressed hope that it would be resolved.

“So this has also come to the attention of some leadership in Parliament, and we're hoping to resolve those issues,” adding that the MP “has been resolute and not engaging.”

She said the attempts to engage Mr Forson were intended to improve coordination on development projects and prevent duplication within the municipality.

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