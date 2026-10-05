Two CHPS compounds, educational facilities under construction in Keta – MP

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, says several infrastructure projects are currently being undertaken across the Keta Municipality in the Volta Region, with interventions covering healthcare, education and roads.

According to the MP, two Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds are being constructed in the municipality, alongside a number of educational facilities being developed in different communities.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 3-unit classroom at Atiavi Glime in the Keta Municipality on October 5, Mr Gakpey said the projects form part of ongoing efforts to address infrastructure needs in the municipality and improve access to essential public services.

Health infrastructure

Mr Gakpey said two CHPS compounds were among the health infrastructure projects currently being undertaken in the municipality.

He identified Seva as one of the locations benefiting from the intervention, explaining that the facility being constructed there would go beyond the provision of a basic healthcare structure.

According to him, the CHPS compound is being developed with accommodation and other auxiliary facilities for nurses.

The MP said the inclusion of accommodation for health workers was part of the design of the modern CHPS facilities being developed in the municipality.

He indicated that the health projects formed part of a wider infrastructure programme aimed at expanding the availability of essential services within communities in the municipality.

Education projects

Mr Gakpey said infrastructure development was also progressing in the education sector, with several projects being undertaken at various locations.

One of the projects he highlighted is at Atiavi Secondary School, where work is ongoing on a new school facility.

He said the project was being supported by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), adding that the municipality had attracted several GETFund-supported infrastructure projects.

According to him, the projects are at various stages of development and are intended to respond to infrastructure needs in different communities.

Road infrastructure

While health and education remain key areas of the ongoing infrastructure development, Mr Gakpey said road infrastructure was also receiving attention.

He said efforts were being made to secure improvements to roads in the municipality, stressing the need for road development to complement other infrastructure projects being undertaken across the area.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with the Minister of Roads and Highways to advance the road projects.

“So we are also pushing for the road from the Roads Minister. So these are some of the things we are doing in terms of infrastructure development,” he said.

The MP said improved roads would help strengthen connectivity within the municipality and support access to the various facilities being developed in communities.

Broader infrastructure development

Mr Gakpey said the projects in the health, education and road sectors formed part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure across the Keta Municipality.

He said the focus was on ensuring that communities benefit from facilities that support essential services while also improving connectivity between them.

The projects currently under construction, he noted, therefore represent interventions across several sectors rather than a single infrastructure programme.

With two CHPS compounds, educational facilities and road projects being pursued, Mr Gakpey said efforts would continue to secure further infrastructure development for the municipality.

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