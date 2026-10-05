GTEC directs UDS to immediately cease unauthorised mode of delivering accredited LLB programme

University for Development Studies (UDS)

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed the University of Development Studies (UDS) to cease with immediate effect, the delivery of the accredited evening LLB programme as a weekend programme and to restore the programme to its duly approved evening mode of delivery.

Subsequently, GTEC has directed UDS to immediately discontinue any arrangement requiring students admitted to the evening programme to convert to weekend delivery.

Again, the university is to ensure that all affected students are restored to the approved mode of delivery without academic or financial disadvantage.

It is also to communicate the Commission's directive formally to all affected students and relevant academic and administrative units; and submit to the Commission, within seven (7) days, documentary evidence demonstrating full compliance with this directive.

A failure to comply with this directive within seven (7) days may result in regulatory action without further notice to the university and according to the Commission, it will not recognise the continued delivery of the LLB programme in a mode that has not been duly approved.

This was contained in a letter dated October 5, 2026, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of UDS in Tamale.

The Deputy Director-General of GTEC, Prof Augustine Ocloo, signed the letter on behalf of the Director-General of GTEC.

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online indicated that GTEC had noted "with serious concern that the University is currently delivering its Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme, which was accredited for evening delivery, as a weekend programme."

It said the Commission has further established that students duly admitted to the approved evening programme are being required to migrate to the weekend mode of delivery.

GTEC therefore reminded the university that the accreditation was granted on the basis of the specific academic, staffing, infrastructural and delivery arrangements submitted by an institution and assessed and approved by the Commission.

It said the mode of delivery forms an integral part of the conditions under which accreditation is granted.

Consequently, an institution cannot unilaterally alter the approved mode of delivery of an accredited programme without the prior written approval of the Commission.

It said the conversion of an accredited evening programme into a weekend programme without prior approval therefore constitutes a material departure from the conditions of accreditation and regulatory non-compliance.

It added that the Commission was particularly concerned that such an alteration has implications for academic contact hours, availability of faculty, access to teaching and learning facilities, quality assurance arrangements and the conditions under which students accepted admission into the programme.

"Accordingly, the Commission hereby DIRECTS the University to CEASE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, the delivery of the accredited evening LLB programme as a weekend programme and to restore the programme to its duly approved evening mode of delivery."

The commission indicated that failure to comply within the stipulated period will constitute continued breach of the conditions under which accreditation was granted and will compel the Commission to initiate appropriate regulatory action against the programme.

Such action may include the suspension or withdrawal/revocation of the programme's accreditation, a directive to cease further admission of students into the programme, and any other regulatory measures available to the Commission under the applicable regulatory framework.

It said for the avoidance of doubt, the Commission will not recognise the continued delivery of the LLB programme in a mode that has not been duly approved.

The University is therefore strongly advised to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness and to ensure strict compliance within the stated period and be advised that failure to comply with this directive within seven (7) days may result in regulatory action without further notice to the university.

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