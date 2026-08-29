Check out the list of 100 universities not recognised by GTEC as of August 2026

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has released the latest list 100 of unrecognised universities as of August 28, 2026, due to quality assurance concerns.
In a public notice dated August 28, 2026, GTEC advised the public to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by the said institutions.
They are:
- Universidad Azteca, Mexico
- Indian School of Management and Studies, India
- Breyer State Theology University, USA
- Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
- Osiri University, USA
- Atlantic International University, USA
- Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
- Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
- Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
- Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
- Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
- Crown University International Chartered, USA
- Monarch Business School, Switzerland
- City University, Cambodia
- Kesmond International University, USA
- Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
- London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
- IICSE University, USA
- Doxa Open University, Ghana
- Brainae University, USA
- University of Haana, Germany
- Christian Leadership University, USA
- International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
- Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
- Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
- Tech Global University, Andorra
- International Christian University, Nigeria
- LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
- Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
- Quest International University, Ghana
- Isles International University, Ireland
- Kingsnow University, USA
- New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
- East Bridge University, France
- Texila American University, Guyana
- Vision International University, USA
- Keisie International University, USA
- Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
- Logos University, USA
- University of America, USA
- Kazian School of Management, India
- University of Northwest, USA
- Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
- Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
- American Bible University, USA
- California Creek University, USA
- Delta International University, USA
- National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
- Southern California International University, USA
- Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
- Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
- IIBM Institute of Management, India
- Dunster Business School, Switzerland
- World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
- American Management University, USA
- All Nations Church International University, Texas
- Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
- Global Theological University, USA
- Jorasome International University, Zambia
- Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
- Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
- London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
- European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
- Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
- United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
- Open International University, Nigeria
- Marquis Open University, Italy
- Alliance International University, Zambia
- All Saints American University, Liberia
- Colombia International University, USA
- American Management University, USA
- University of the Nations, Hawai
- Brookside University, Barbados
- Pacific International University, USA
- American University of Sovereign Nations, USA
- Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
- Richmond Open University, Nigeria
- Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland
- OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
- Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
- Manchester Open University, UK
- Institute of Management and Engineering, India
- Vocational University, Delhi, India
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
- Logos University Global, USA/France
- West African Christian University, Nigeria
- Coastal University, Nigeria
- ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
- Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland
- European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
- Reagan National University, USA
- Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA
- Global Executive College, Ghana
- Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
- Indian Management School and Research Centre
- Hillsville University, USA
- Northwestern Christian University, Kenya
- University of Muchinga, Zambia
- Yesbud University, Zambia
- Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA
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