Education | National

Check out the list of 100 universities not recognised by GTEC as of August 2026

Source: Myjoyonline  
  29 August 2026 5:08pm
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has released the latest list 100 of unrecognised universities as of August 28, 2026, due to quality assurance concerns.

In a public notice dated August 28, 2026, GTEC advised the public to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by the said institutions.

They are: 

  1. Universidad Azteca, Mexico
  2. Indian School of Management and Studies, India
  3. Breyer State Theology University, USA
  4. Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
  5. Osiri University, USA
  6. Atlantic International University, USA
  7. Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
  8. Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
  9. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
  10. Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
  11. Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
  12. Crown University International Chartered, USA
  13. Monarch Business School, Switzerland
  14. City University, Cambodia
  15. Kesmond International University, USA
  16. Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
  17. London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
  18. IICSE University, USA
  19. Doxa Open University, Ghana
  20. Brainae University, USA
  21. University of Haana, Germany
  22. Christian Leadership University, USA
  23. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
  24. Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
  25. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
  26. Tech Global University, Andorra
  27. International Christian University, Nigeria
  28. LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
  29. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
  30. Quest International University, Ghana
  31. Isles International University, Ireland
  32. Kingsnow University, USA
  33. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
  34. East Bridge University, France
  35. Texila American University, Guyana
  36. Vision International University, USA
  37. Keisie International University, USA
  38. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
  39. Logos University, USA
  40. University of America, USA
  41. Kazian School of Management, India
  42. University of Northwest, USA
  43. Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
  44. Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
  45. American Bible University, USA
  46. California Creek University, USA
  47. Delta International University, USA
  48. National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
  49. Southern California International University, USA
  50. Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
  51. Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
  52. IIBM Institute of Management, India
  53. Dunster Business School, Switzerland
  54. World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
  55. American Management University, USA
  56. All Nations Church International University, Texas
  57. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
  58. Global Theological University, USA
  59. Jorasome International University, Zambia
  60. Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
  61. Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
  62. London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
  63. European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
  64. Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
  65. United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
  66. Open International University, Nigeria
  67. Marquis Open University, Italy
  68. Alliance International University, Zambia
  69. All Saints American University, Liberia
  70. Colombia International University, USA
  71. American Management University, USA
  72. University of the Nations, Hawai
  73. Brookside University, Barbados
  74. Pacific International University, USA
  75. American University of Sovereign Nations, USA
  76. Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
  77. Richmond Open University, Nigeria
  78. Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland
  79. OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
  80. Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
  81. Manchester Open University, UK
  82. Institute of Management and Engineering, India
  83. Vocational University, Delhi, India
  84. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
  85. Logos University Global, USA/France
  86. West African Christian University, Nigeria
  87. Coastal University, Nigeria
  88. ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
  89. Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland
  90. European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
  91. Reagan National University, USA
  92. Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA
  93. Global Executive College, Ghana
  94. Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
  95. Indian Management School and Research Centre
  96. Hillsville University, USA
  97. Northwestern Christian University, Kenya
  98. University of Muchinga, Zambia
  99. Yesbud University, Zambia
  100. Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA

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