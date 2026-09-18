National

Thunderstorms, rain expected across several regions this evening – GMet

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  18 September 2026 7:25pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says thunderstorms and rain currently affecting parts of the Oti, Eastern and Northern Regions are expected to spread to other parts of the country this evening and into the night.

According to GMet, the weather system is expected to bring slight to moderate rainfall to parts of the Ashanti, Bono and Bono East Regions.

The Agency also forecasts slight rain or drizzle along parts of the coastline.

GMet says thunderstorms and rain are expected over the Northern Sector later this evening, with the conditions likely to persist into the night and early morning hours.

“Mist or fog is expected along the coast and mountainous areas, with slight rain possible over parts of Greater Accra,” the Agency said.

The Meteorological Agency also cautioned that the state of the sea remains rough.

GMet has advised the public to stay safe as the weather conditions develop.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group