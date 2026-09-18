Thunderstorms, rain expected across several regions this evening – GMet

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says thunderstorms and rain currently affecting parts of the Oti, Eastern and Northern Regions are expected to spread to other parts of the country this evening and into the night.
According to GMet, the weather system is expected to bring slight to moderate rainfall to parts of the Ashanti, Bono and Bono East Regions.
The Agency also forecasts slight rain or drizzle along parts of the coastline.
GMet says thunderstorms and rain are expected over the Northern Sector later this evening, with the conditions likely to persist into the night and early morning hours.
“Mist or fog is expected along the coast and mountainous areas, with slight rain possible over parts of Greater Accra,” the Agency said.
The Meteorological Agency also cautioned that the state of the sea remains rough.
GMet has advised the public to stay safe as the weather conditions develop.
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