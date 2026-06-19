GMet alerts public to cloudy skies and early morning fog

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a 24-hour impact-based weather forecast warning of possible thunderstorms, cloudy conditions, and reduced visibility across parts of the country.

According to the forecast released by the Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO) at 1700 UTC on 18 June 2026, the weather outlook is valid from 1800 UTC and covers the evening, night, and morning periods of 19 June 2026.

The agency indicated that most areas in southern Ghana are expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with a likelihood of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the coast and adjoining inland areas.

However, northern Ghana is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the forecast period, with generally stable weather conditions.

GMet further warned that mist and fog patches are likely to develop over mountainous and forest zones, which could significantly reduce visibility during the early morning hours of the next day.

The agency outlined varying levels of weather risk using its impact-based forecasting system, which categorises risk based on likelihood and severity to guide preparedness and response.

Temperatures are expected to vary across ecological zones. Coastal areas will record minimum temperatures of about 21°C and maximums of 26°C. The forest and transition zones are expected to range between 22°C and 27°C, while the northern sector will record slightly higher temperatures, with minimums of 25°C and maximums of 29°C.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.