GMet forecasts thundery rains for southern Ghana, sunny spells in the north

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thundery rainfall across parts of southern Ghana later in the day, as cloudy conditions persist from the afternoon into the evening.
In its latest weather update, the agency indicated that several areas in the southern sector should expect rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with conditions likely to intensify as the day progresses.
GMet noted that the northern part of the country will experience mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon hours. However, it warned of possible isolated thunderstorms later in the day in some areas.
The agency has advised the public to remain alert, particularly in areas prone to flooding and strong winds, as the weather conditions could change rapidly.
Read the full statement below
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