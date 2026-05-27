Deliver or be questioned – Majority Chief Whip warns OSP

Majority Chief Whip and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has warned that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) will face tough questions if it fails to improve its performance despite receiving state resources and legal backing.

Speaking on PM Express on Tuesday, the South Dayi MP said he supports President John Mahama’s call for patience with the OSP, but insisted the institution must now show stronger commitment and results.

“I believe in the wisdom of the president,” he said when asked whether he had softened his earlier criticism of the anti-corruption office.

He recalled that the President had urged critics to “disengage” and allow the OSP another opportunity to improve its work.

“He himself knows that the OSP could do better,” the Majority Chief Whip stated.

Mr Dafeamekpor said the office must move beyond operating mainly in Accra if it wants to effectively fight corruption and public-sector abuse across the country.

“We’ve given them a mandate under the OSP Act to establish regional offices,” he said.

“Don’t be cocooned in Accra and seek to fight crime. Crime is not only coterminous with the people or the lifestyle in Metropolitan Accra or Tema.”

According to him, findings from Auditor-General reports show that wrongdoing is widespread across district assemblies and state institutions nationwide.

“If you check the Auditor General’s report, crime is pervasive in the district within the assembly, especially lots of pilfering and a deliberate decision on the part of public servants to simply ignore the law and do what they will do, and pilfer from the public purse,” he stressed.

He argued that establishing district and regional OSP offices would serve as a deterrent and compel public officials to act more responsibly.

“So, we have district offices, and we also have regional offices to coordinate your offices in the various districts,” he said.

“If every district knows that there is an OSP officer resident in the district, certain things won’t happen in the assemblies, and some of the statutory agencies operating in the district would do things differently.”

When asked directly whether the OSP still deserved more time, Mr Dafeamekpor answered in the affirmative, but quickly added a warning.

“Yes, but when you are not committed to expanding, then I have a problem with you,” he said.

“Then I will question why we give you so much money, and yet you are delivering so little.”

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