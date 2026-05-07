Shocking and perplexing – Godfred Dame slams gov’t attempts to weaken OSP

Immediate past Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has strongly criticised moves by the current government which could weaken the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing the development as “shocking and perplexing.”

Speaking on PM Express on Wednesday with host Evans Mensah, he said he was surprised that the Attorney General would pursue legal steps that may undermine the anti-corruption agency.

“Shocking and perplexed, because I’m surprised that an attorney will actively pursue steps which will lead to the collapse of an anti-corruption institution such as the Office of Special Prosecutor,” he said.

His comments follow growing public debate over a court case involving the OSP's powers, with several civil society organisations seeking to join the proceedings after concerns that the outcome could weaken the institution.

Mr Dame, who played a key role in establishing the OSP, accused the government of hypocrisy.

“We see a manifestation of the contradictions and hypocrisy of this NDC government play out in every sector,” he said.

“What they say to the people in a bid to win their sympathy is different from what they do in reality.”

According to him, the current administration's claims that the previous government attempted to weaken the OSP were unfounded.

“So they claim they’re all there for the prosecutor and all that when the NPP was in government claimed that there are attempts to weaken the OSP, but indeed, there was nothing at all,” he stated.

Responding to references to past public comments by the Special Prosecutor, Mr Dame argued those concerns were linked to court rulings and not interference from government.

“That was not in the context of efforts being made by the government to weaken the office,” he explained.

The former Attorney General also defended his own relationship with the Special Prosecutor, revealing that he personally nominated him for the role and deliberately avoided interfering in his work.

“He was my classmate. I knew him very well. I’ve trusted in his academic and professional abilities,” he said.

“Never once did I issue any direction to the Special Prosecutor. Never at all. Never once did I write a single letter to him in my office.”

Mr Dame insisted there was no conflict between his office and the OSP during his tenure.

“There was never an interference whatsoever by me,” he stressed.

He said even when the OSP pursued cases involving members of the then-governing NPP, he respected the institution’s independence.

“Indeed, he had demonstrated clearly that boldness was for it to go after members of the NPP, but I was on board,” he said.

Mr Dame also rejected suggestions that he received favourable treatment from the courts while in office, insisting his legal victories were earned through hard work and preparation.

“I was not going to sacrifice the interest of the state on the altar of my personal pleasure,” he said while recounting how he skipped a planned Liverpool football trip to prepare for an international arbitration case.

He ended with a call for stronger state institutions.

“So I think that it’s important that we work in a way which strengthens state institutions,” he said.

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