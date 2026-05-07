Former AG Dame teases bigger political role as NPP eyes 2028 comeback

Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has hinted at a bigger political future for himself, while firmly ruling out any ambition to become a Member of Parliament.

Speaking on PM Express on Wednesday, the former AG said his political journey is far from over and suggested that “the sky is the limit.”

Asked whether he intends to go fully into politics, Mr Dame said, “I think that ultimately is God who directs and orders the affairs of men.

"And of course, I continue to be in politics, and the sky is the limit. So maybe we just say that's the beginning, and we leave it at that.”

But when host Evans Mensah pressed him on whether he could become an MP, Mr Dame gave a direct answer.

“Definitely not, you know I am very clear in my mind I am not going to run as an MP,” he stated.

The conversation then turned to whether he harbours presidential ambitions.

Mr Dame stopped short of making a direct declaration but again suggested that his political future could stretch beyond his current role.

“Well, the sky is the limit, as I said. I mean, ultimately, we see what the future holds. Of course, the good Lord always orders the steps,” he said.

Despite the speculation, the former Attorney General stressed that his immediate focus is on helping the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) return to power in 2028 under former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We committed to working hard to ensure Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is indeed elected the President of the Republic and assumes the reins of office on January 7, 2029,” he said.

Mr Dame also claimed recent political developments have vindicated the NPP following its 2024 election defeat.

“And I’ve no doubt at all that, as we have seen, the unfolding of the hypocrisy, contradictions, and manifest propaganda roll out before our eyes, the good people of Ghana who see that indeed they made a wrong choice on December 7, 2024,” he added.

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