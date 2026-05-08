National

Godfred Dame accuses Deputy AG of lying over access to Abdul-Wahab Hanan

Source: adomonline.com  
  8 May 2026 5:55am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai of misleading the public over claims that lawyers had access to former National Food Buffer Stock Company CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan.

This follows his re-arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Mr Dame insisted that lawyers representing Mr Hanan and his wife were denied access to their clients for two days while they remained in EOCO custody.

“It’s untrue. The lawyers from our office were there. It started on Tuesday; the lawyers were there for a long while and continued to yesterday, but were denied access,” he stated.

According to him, although food was delivered to Mr Hanan during the period, a lawyer who attempted to accompany the food and meet the client was prevented from doing so.

Mr Dame further revealed that after interrogations conducted on Thursday, no fresh charges were brought against the former Buffer Stock CEO.

“Today, there was an interrogation. No new charges; there was no fresh evidence,” he said.

He questioned why EOCO continued to detain Mr Hanan if authorities allegedly had no substantial case against him.

“If it was true they were looking for him and didn’t find him, then why were they keeping him?” he asked.

The former Attorney-General argued that no meaningful interrogation of a represented suspect should take place without legal counsel present.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories




About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group