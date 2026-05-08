Godfred Dame accuses Deputy AG of lying over access to Abdul-Wahab Hanan

Former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai of misleading the public over claims that lawyers had access to former National Food Buffer Stock Company CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan.

This follows his re-arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Mr Dame insisted that lawyers representing Mr Hanan and his wife were denied access to their clients for two days while they remained in EOCO custody.

“It’s untrue. The lawyers from our office were there. It started on Tuesday; the lawyers were there for a long while and continued to yesterday, but were denied access,” he stated.

According to him, although food was delivered to Mr Hanan during the period, a lawyer who attempted to accompany the food and meet the client was prevented from doing so.

Mr Dame further revealed that after interrogations conducted on Thursday, no fresh charges were brought against the former Buffer Stock CEO.

“Today, there was an interrogation. No new charges; there was no fresh evidence,” he said.

He questioned why EOCO continued to detain Mr Hanan if authorities allegedly had no substantial case against him.

“If it was true they were looking for him and didn’t find him, then why were they keeping him?” he asked.

The former Attorney-General argued that no meaningful interrogation of a represented suspect should take place without legal counsel present.

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