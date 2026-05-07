Never once did I interfere – Former AG Godfred Dame defends record with OSP

Immediate past Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has defended his relationship with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), insisting he never interfered with the anti-corruption body's work during his tenure.

Speaking on PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Dame said he was “shocked and perplexed” by the current legal battle involving the Attorney General’s office and the OSP.

His comments come amid growing controversy over attempts to challenge the Special Prosecutor's prosecutorial powers, a move that has triggered criticism from civil society groups and intensified debate over the institution's future.

“I’m surprised that an attorney will actively pursue steps which will lead to the collapse of an anti-corruption institution, such as the Office of Special Prosecutor,” he said.

While criticising the current government, he accused it of contradictions in its handling of the OSP.

“They claim they’re all there for the prosecutor… but indeed, there was nothing at all,” he said, rejecting claims that the previous government sought to weaken the office.

Responding to references to past public comments by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, Mr Dame argued those comments were linked to court rulings in the Cecilia Dapaah matter and not government interference.

“If you arrest people unlawfully, or maybe seize the assets or freeze the assets and all, and the person goes to court and succeeds, I mean that is due process,” he said.

Mr Dame, who played a central role in the establishment of the OSP, stressed that he deliberately kept his distance from the institution’s operational work.

“I appointed him. Yes, nominated him for appointment by the President in accordance with Article 195 of the Constitution,” he said.

“He was my classmate. I knew him very well. I trusted in his academic and professional abilities.”

Despite their friendship, he said there was never any interference.

“Never once did I issue any direction to the Special Prosecutor. Never at all,” he stressed. “Never once did I write a single letter to him.”

Mr Dame said there was no conflict between his office and the OSP throughout his tenure as Attorney General.

“When I was at AG, he visited me twice as a friend, and we discussed social matters,” he said. “There was never any interference whatsoever by me.”

He added, “I would never issue a single directive to him because I knew the implications it could have.”

The former Attorney General also dismissed suggestions that he used his office to influence investigations involving members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

“Indeed, he had demonstrated clearly that boldness to go after members of the NPP, but I was on board,” he said.

Referring to the case involving Paul Adom-Otchere, Mr Dame said his involvement was strictly professional.

“I represented Mr Paul Adom-Otchere. That was it. Simple,” he said. “No interference whatsoever. No attempt to use my office… to influence in any way.”

He ended by calling for stronger state institutions. “I think that it’s important that we work in a way which strengthens state institutions,” he said.

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