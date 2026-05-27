“I suffered beatings, look at my marks” – Evacuated Ghanaian recounts alleged xenophobic attack in South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
One of the Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa has recounted his painful experience after allegedly suffering xenophobic attacks in the country.
Speaking to the media shortly after arriving in Ghana among 300 evacuees, the man displayed visible bruises on his body as he described the hardship and violence he endured before being rescued by the Ghanaian government.
According to him, many of the people brought back home had been living in difficult conditions, while others had reportedly been detained or left stranded without support.
“God bless Ghanaian leaders for thinking about us and bringing us back,” he said.
“People who were in jail and those who were in great need and suffering have been brought back.”
The returnee revealed that he personally suffered physical assault during the attacks and showed journalists marks on his body during the interview, which he said were evidence of the beating he endured.
“Personally, I suffered beatings. Look at my marks. It is God that brought me here,” he stated.
Despite his experience, the evacuee called for calm and peace, saying he does not support retaliation or violence.
“I have forgiven anyone who offended me. They [South Africa] should also forgive me. I don’t believe we should retaliate,” he added.
Read Also: First batch of Ghanaians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa arrive in Ghana
He also praised the Ghanaian government for intervening and ensuring their safe return home.
“Our government thinks about us. We want peace, not pieces,” he said.
The evacuees were received in Ghana by government officials as part of efforts to support citizens affected by the situation in South Africa.
Authorities say the returnees will receive medical care, counselling and reintegration support to help them settle back into society.
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