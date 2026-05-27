“Don’t mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world” — Ablakwa warns

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned that no individual or group should “mess around” with Ghanaians anywhere in the world, stressing that the state remains fully committed to protecting its citizens abroad.

According to him, the successful evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa demonstrates the government’s readiness to act decisively whenever nationals face danger or insecurity outside the country.

Mr Ablakwa made the remarks following the arrival of the first batch of 300 evacuees, including 26 Ghanaian prisoners, at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, as part of efforts to repatriate citizens affected by recent xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

“If you mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world, thinking that they are orphans or nobody cares about them, you are mistaken, and you are making a mess of your own,” he said.

He stressed that anyone who assumes Ghanaians abroad are without protection is mistaken, insisting that Ghana will always stand ready to defend and care for its citizens wherever they may be.

“Ghanaians are valued, Ghanaians loved, Ghanaians are cherished,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa said the evacuation exercise reflects the administration’s determination to ensure that no Ghanaian is left without support, adding that the government will not hesitate to intervene whenever necessary.

The Minister further underscored the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Ghanaians, describing the evacuation as a strong demonstration of state responsibility and international presence.

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