Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned that no individual or group should “mess around” with Ghanaians anywhere in the world, stressing that the state remains fully committed to protecting its citizens abroad.
According to him, the successful evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa demonstrates the government’s readiness to act decisively whenever nationals face danger or insecurity outside the country.
Mr Ablakwa made the remarks following the arrival of the first batch of 300 evacuees, including 26 Ghanaian prisoners, at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, as part of efforts to repatriate citizens affected by recent xenophobic tensions in South Africa.
“If you mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world, thinking that they are orphans or nobody cares about them, you are mistaken, and you are making a mess of your own,” he said.
He stressed that anyone who assumes Ghanaians abroad are without protection is mistaken, insisting that Ghana will always stand ready to defend and care for its citizens wherever they may be.
“Ghanaians are valued, Ghanaians loved, Ghanaians are cherished,” he added.
Mr Ablakwa said the evacuation exercise reflects the administration’s determination to ensure that no Ghanaian is left without support, adding that the government will not hesitate to intervene whenever necessary.
The Minister further underscored the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of Ghanaians, describing the evacuation as a strong demonstration of state responsibility and international presence.
Latest Stories
-
When Memory Dies: South Africa’s Convenient Amnesia
12 minutes
-
MTN Ghana urges women to prioritise emotional wellness at Mmaa Nkomo event
19 minutes
-
We will always stand by Ghanaians everywhere — Chief of Staff assures evacuees from South Africa
23 minutes
-
“Don’t mess around with Ghanaians anywhere in the world” — Ablakwa warns
32 minutes
-
KetaFC alleges bias and interference in Volta Regional Middle League protest
34 minutes
-
Gov’t will always protect and support Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa
1 hour
-
“Don’t be depressed, have confidence” — Ablakwa encourages evacuees from South Africa
1 hour
-
26 Ghanaian prisoners among first evacuees from South Africa — Ablakwa
1 hour
-
Angry youth set properties ablaze after a shooting incident at Deti in Volta Region
2 hours
-
GAUA-KNUST adopts a constitution, introduces electoral reforms
2 hours
-
‘The Corporate Code’ launched to groom, nurture fresh graduates for corporate career
2 hours
-
Man Utd closing in on £38m Ederson deal
2 hours
-
Lands Minister spearheads 800-acre reclamation drive in Nkroful to reverse galamsey damage
2 hours
-
Fernandez wants Chelsea exit but club would demand £120m
2 hours
-
Ghana FA strengthens future of Black Stars with successful UK Talent Engagement Programme
2 hours