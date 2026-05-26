South African president mounts legal challenge against report that could lead to impeachment

Audio By Carbonatix
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has started a legal challenge against a report commissioned by parliament that has paved the way for MPs to once again consider impeachment proceedings against him.
In 2022, an independent panel said Ramaphosa might have committed serious misconduct relating to the theft of large sums of cash hidden in a sofa at his private farm. The president denied any wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, a Constitutional Court ruling said parliament had acted unconstitutionally when, four years ago it voted against establishing an impeachment inquiry following the report.
At that time, Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) party had a parliamentary majority.
But since the general election in 2024, it has governed as part of a coalition after losing its majority.
In Ramaphosa's legal challenge filed on Tuesday at the High Court in Cape Town, the president said the panel had "misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges advanced against me".
"I do not make this application lightly," the president says in the court submission, arguing that the report should be set aside, thereby annulling the impeachment process.
The Speaker of parliament has already formed the impeachment committee, made up of 31 MPs from 16 political parties, including nine from the ANC, the leading member of the governing coalition.
The committee will decide whether there are grounds to start impeachment proceedings.
This saga - dubbed "Farmgate" by local media - began in 2020, after $580,000 (£430,000) had allegedly been stolen from Phala Phala, Ramaphosa's farm in the northern Limpopo province.
Two years later, the independent panel found evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office and concluded that he had "a case to answer".
South Africa has strict rules on holding foreign currency, which say that it must be deposited with an authorised dealer such as a bank within 30 days. At the time, Ramaphosa said the cash was from the legitimate sale of buffalo from his farming business.
Latest Stories
-
OMJ SoccerFest ’26 press launch and official draw massively attended in Aburi
2 minutes
-
Temporary power interruptions expected in Tema over GRIDCo maintenance
2 minutes
-
Young persons with disabilities demand seat at the table
9 minutes
-
Police arrest alleged robbery syndicate linked to attacks across five cities
19 minutes
-
First batch of Ghanaian health workers set for Jamaica deployment in June
24 minutes
-
Ghana Muslim Mission holds summit to promote ethical, digital content creation
25 minutes
-
Technical universities call for dedicated funding to drive Ghana’s industrial transformation
41 minutes
-
2023 African Games expenditure issues enormous — Ernest Norgbey
43 minutes
-
South African president mounts legal challenge against report that could lead to impeachment
1 hour
-
Ghana Muslim Mission holds summit to promote ethical, digital content creation
1 hour
-
Youth and Sports Committee Chair pushes for full trial in 2023 African Games saga
2 hours
-
12 dead, 2 critically injured in fatal crash on Nkenkensu highway
2 hours
-
AfDB, UNFPA sign landmark agreement to boost Maternal Health and Africa’s economic transformation
2 hours
-
Lead exposure remains a hidden danger for Ghana’s battery and paint workers
2 hours
-
UNFPA, African Development Bank forge alliance to strengthen maternal health
2 hours