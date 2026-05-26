AfDB, UNFPA sign landmark agreement to boost Maternal Health and Africa’s economic transformation

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the African Development Bank aimed at transforming maternal health systems and accelerating Africa’s economic development through investments in women and young people.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings in Brazzaville on May 26, 2026, and is expected to strengthen collaboration on health financing, demographic resilience and human capital development across the continent.

The partnership is particularly significant within the framework of the Media Forum, as UNFPA is expected to become a future partner of the Réseau des Médias Africains pour la Promotion de la Santé et de l’Environnement (REMAPSEN), further deepening collaboration between development institutions and African media stakeholders.

According to the press release, the agreement positions maternal health not only as a health issue, but as a strategic economic priority for the continent.

“Africa has made huge progress in reducing maternal mortality, but ongoing challenges remain, linked to structural obstacles, unequal access to quality health services, and financing gaps,” the statement noted.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA, highlighted the immense development potential tied to investments in women and young people. “Immense opportunity is within Africa's grasp if we make strategic investments in women and young people,” she said.

She further stressed that, “Economic progress for Africa is only possible if we prioritize women's health and address one of the continent's most pressing development challenges: preventable maternal deaths.”

Describing the significance of the renewed collaboration between the two institutions, Diene Keita added, “this renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to put maternal health and human capital development at the heart of Africa's economic transformation agenda.”

Under the new framework, UNFPA and AfDB will jointly explore innovative financing and implementation mechanisms to help countries unlock investments in women and young people as drivers of Africa’s growth.

The agreement outlines key priorities including investments to modernize the health workforce through digital training, strengthening local procurement systems, upgrading climate-resilient health infrastructure, and supporting the digitization of health information systems.

Since 1992, the two organizations have collaborated on several initiatives aimed at strengthening health systems and data-driven development across Africa. Achievements highlighted in the release include modernization of Côte d’Ivoire’s population census, improved emergency obstetric and newborn care services in Cameroon, reproductive health awareness campaigns in Madagascar, and climate adaptation programmes integrating gender and reproductive health concerns in Eastern and Southern Africa.

The press release also underscored the long-term objective of the partnership, stating that: “UNFPA will work with the AfDB to ensure that demographic transition roadmaps sit at the heart of national financing strategies, ensuring that investments in health and rights are recognized as smart investments for Africa's future.”

The agreement is expected to reinforce continental advocacy around maternal health, gender equality and sustainable development, while strengthening the role of African media networks such as REMAPSEN in amplifying public awareness and policy dialogue on critical health and development issues.

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