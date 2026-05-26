Finance Minister lays 4 key 2025 fiscal and energy reports before Parliament

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has laid four major statutory reports before Parliament, providing updates on Ghana’s energy sector finances, petroleum revenues, public debt management, and public-private partnership projects for the 2025 financial year.

The reports form part of government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent economic management.

The documents presented to Parliament include the Annual Report on the Management of the Energy Sector Levies and Accounts for the Year 2025, which details the administration and utilisation of energy sector levy proceeds.

Also laid was the Reconciliation Report on the Petroleum Holding Fund for the Year 2025, offering a comprehensive account of petroleum receipts, transfers, and balances in line with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act.

The Finance Minister further presented the Annual Public Debt Management Report for the 2025 Financial Year, outlining developments in Ghana’s debt portfolio, financing operations, and debt sustainability measures undertaken by government.

Additionally, Parliament received the Annual Report on Public-Private Partnership Projects for the Year 2025, which highlights the status and implementation of PPP initiatives across various sectors of the economy.

The presentation of the reports underscores government’s efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve public financial management, and ensure greater parliamentary oversight of key national accounts and programmes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.