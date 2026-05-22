National | Photo Story

Photos: Parliament reconvenes, opens second meeting of ninth parliament

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  22 May 2026 10:25am
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Parliament resumed sitting on Thursday, May 21, officially marking the start of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Lawmakers returned to the chamber to begin a new legislative period expected to be dominated by deliberations on major bills and policy reforms spanning key sectors of the economy.

The session sets the stage for renewed parliamentary business, with members of the House anticipated to engage in discussions and decisions aimed at shaping governance and national development priorities in the months ahead.

Below are some photos from yesterday’s parliamentary proceedings:

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