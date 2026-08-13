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Parliament recall unnecessary, waste of taxpayers’ money – Habib Iddrisu

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  13 August 2026 5:48am
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The decision by the Speaker of Parliament to recall the House from its recess has been criticised by the Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, who believes the move could have been avoided.

Parliament is expected to reconvene from August 24 to 28, 2026, following Speaker Alban Bagbin’s recall of the House under Order 58(4) of the Standing Orders.

The Speaker indicated that the extraordinary sitting had become necessary to deal with urgent parliamentary business.

Mr Iddrisu, however, argues that the issues prompting the recall are not sufficiently urgent to warrant the additional cost to the taxpayer. He maintains that Parliament could have waited until its scheduled resumption to deal with the outstanding matters.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, August 12, the Tolon MP said the recall was “completely unnecessary” and amounted to a waste of public funds.

He said the exercise was largely aimed at completing the approval process for two ministerial nominees — the Minister-designate for Local Government and the Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology.

Mr Iddrisu questioned the urgency behind the nominations, noting that the two ministries had operated without substantive ministers for nearly a year.

He therefore argued that the nominees’ approval could have been considered when Parliament resumed normally rather than incurring the additional expenditure associated with recalling the House.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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