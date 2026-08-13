Tema Metropolitan Assembly halts Community 1 construction over alleged lack of permits

Ebi Bright, Mayor of Tema, Ghana

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has halted construction works being undertaken at Community 1, Sites 3 and 8, citing an alleged lack of the requisite permits for the development.

The Assembly’s taskforce also moved to demolish structures on the site, which the TMA says was reserved for a community playground and other public facilities.

The development has triggered tensions between the TMA and TDC Ghana Limited, with residents also raising concerns over the use of the land and access to the area.

The TMA said it had previously directed the contractors to suspend work while efforts were made to resolve the matter, but the directives were allegedly ignored.

According to the Assembly, its officers visited the site twice to halt construction and facilitate engagement, before the matter was escalated to the metropolitan security level.

Addressing residents at the site, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright said the Assembly had no record of any permitting process for the development.

She said the Assembly, through its Spatial Planning Committee, had the authority to approve physical development activities within the metropolis.

“We were not aware or in any permitting process for any physical development of any nature. That is a crime under the law,” she said.

The TMA explained that its intervention was also aimed at restoring access and mobility for residents and preventing any form of intimidation at the site.

The Assembly reiterated that no physical development should be undertaken within the metropolis without the necessary approvals and permits, as concerns continue to grow over the development of land designated for public facilities and TDC Ghana Limited’s role in sanctioning construction projects in the area.

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