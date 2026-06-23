ITALKOL marks 10 years in Ghana, highlights push to raise construction standards

Audio By Carbonatix
Velo West Africa Group is marking 10 years of ITALKOL in Ghana, highlighting a decade of efforts to improve construction standards through innovation, technical training, and product development.
Launched in 2016, ITALKOL was introduced to provide high-performance construction materials tailored to African conditions while maintaining European manufacturing standards. The brand supplies tiling systems, waterproofing solutions, skimming products, industrial flooring systems and decorative wall finishes.
Managing Director Enkelejda Xhebexhiu said the company’s success has gone beyond product supply, stressing that sustainable construction depends on quality materials, technical knowledge and proper workmanship.
She noted that this philosophy has guided the company’s work with contractors, engineers, architects and artisans across Ghana, supported by training programmes, demonstrations and on-site technical assistance.
In 2021, the company expanded its portfolio with the launch of PIXEL PAINTS, a premium coatings brand offering architectural paints and waterproofing solutions designed for tropical environments.
The anniversary event also marked the unveiling of the next phase of growth, including the planned introduction of Siniat Lightweight Construction Solutions into the Ghanaian market through a partnership with Etex Building Performance.
The collaboration is expected to combine European construction technology with local distribution and technical support networks to promote modern and sustainable building practices.
Company officials say the initiative aims to support the growing demand for efficient construction systems while strengthening capacity in Ghana’s construction sector.
As ITALKOL marks its 10-year milestone, the company says it remains focused on innovation, training, and expanding solutions that contribute to the development of Ghana’s construction industry.
Latest Stories
-
Amankwa-Manu backs new firearm licensing reforms but questions license withdrawal
40 seconds
-
Dredging of Atonsu, Sisa Rivers in Kumasi underway amid flooding concerns
4 minutes
-
Zambia ex-president’s family wins latest legal battle over what should happen to his body
5 minutes
-
Zoomlion begins nationwide fumigation in Accra
8 minutes
-
Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly fines man GH¢1,200 for dumping plastic waste into drain
12 minutes
-
Interior Ministry to partner private sector to establish shooting ranges nationwide
16 minutes
-
Family of the late diplomat Victor Gbeho officially informs President Mahama of his passing
24 minutes
-
CHAG facilities urged to put patients before hierarchy in healthcare delivery
27 minutes
-
Fire damages three rooms in Sokabisi compound house; seven others saved
38 minutes
-
Drowning deaths soar in France as Europe buckles in peak of heatwave
44 minutes
-
Galamsey is no longer hidden: Where is the enforcement?
45 minutes
-
One dead in crash on Kpong–Tema Highway
46 minutes
-
Gov’t engages chiefs to control gun use at cultural and outdooring events
48 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo’s brother, eight others granted GH¢500,000 bail over Kwabenya shooting incident
52 minutes
-
NPP coordinators petition NEC, demand evidence from Ken Agyapong or disciplinary action
1 hour