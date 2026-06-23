ITALKOL marks 10 years in Ghana, highlights push to raise construction standards

Velo West Africa Group is marking 10 years of ITALKOL in Ghana, highlighting a decade of efforts to improve construction standards through innovation, technical training, and product development.

Launched in 2016, ITALKOL was introduced to provide high-performance construction materials tailored to African conditions while maintaining European manufacturing standards. The brand supplies tiling systems, waterproofing solutions, skimming products, industrial flooring systems and decorative wall finishes.

Managing Director Enkelejda Xhebexhiu said the company’s success has gone beyond product supply, stressing that sustainable construction depends on quality materials, technical knowledge and proper workmanship.

She noted that this philosophy has guided the company’s work with contractors, engineers, architects and artisans across Ghana, supported by training programmes, demonstrations and on-site technical assistance.

In 2021, the company expanded its portfolio with the launch of PIXEL PAINTS, a premium coatings brand offering architectural paints and waterproofing solutions designed for tropical environments.

The anniversary event also marked the unveiling of the next phase of growth, including the planned introduction of Siniat Lightweight Construction Solutions into the Ghanaian market through a partnership with Etex Building Performance.

The collaboration is expected to combine European construction technology with local distribution and technical support networks to promote modern and sustainable building practices.

Company officials say the initiative aims to support the growing demand for efficient construction systems while strengthening capacity in Ghana’s construction sector.

As ITALKOL marks its 10-year milestone, the company says it remains focused on innovation, training, and expanding solutions that contribute to the development of Ghana’s construction industry.

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