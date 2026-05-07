Ghana’s building industry gets a game-changing TV show

Ghana’s construction and real estate space is about to take centre stage in a way it never has before.

This June, a new television show, The Build Project, will premiere, offering a fresh, immersive look into the realities of building and renovation in Ghana, from concept to completion.

At a time when more Ghanaians are investing in property and home ownership, The Build Project arrives as both an educational platform and an engaging viewing experience. The show follows a real-life renovation journey, documenting every phase of the process while spotlighting the professionals, products, companies and decisions that shape modern building projects.

This is not just another renovation show.

The Build Project is positioned as a first-of-its-kind industry-driven platform that brings together key players across the construction ecosystem, including engineers, contractors, suppliers, financial institutions and insurance providers, all contributing to a single, real project.

Each episode explores a specific aspect of the building process, offering viewers practical insights into areas such as roofing, tiling, electrical systems, plumbing and interior finishing. Audiences will also gain access to expert advice, common pitfalls to avoid and the real cost implications of building in today’s Ghana.

According to the producers, the goal is to demystify the building process and empower Ghanaians to make smarter, more informed decisions.

“Building in Ghana can be overwhelming. There is often a gap between expectations and what actually happens on site. This show is about closing that gap by giving people clarity, confidence and access to the right information,” executive producer Louis Sakyiamah, also known as Lexis Bill of Joy FM, said.

The show also introduces a strong commercial dimension, with leading brands integrated directly into the project. These partnerships allow viewers to see products and services in action rather than through traditional advertising, creating a more authentic and practical viewing experience.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Edith Agbeli, Channel Manager of Joy Prime, expressed confidence in the show’s impact on audiences and the industry.

“The Build Project represents the kind of relevant, solution-driven content we are committed to delivering to our viewers. It speaks directly to a real need in the market and provides practical value while remaining engaging and relatable,” she said.

Set to air on Joy Prime TV on Saturdays, The Build Project is expected to attract a wide audience, from homeowners and aspiring property investors to industry professionals and business leaders.

Beyond entertainment, the show is being positioned as a long-term platform for industry collaboration, brand visibility and consumer education within Ghana’s growing construction sector.

With its combination of storytelling, expert insight and real-world execution, The Build Project is shaping up to be one of the most relevant lifestyle and business shows to hit Ghanaian screens this year.

The first episode is scheduled to premiere in June.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.