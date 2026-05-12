Joy Prime’s ‘Cook With Mum’ serves love, laughter and great food on Mother’s Day

Joy Prime successfully hosted the 2026 edition of Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, bringing together celebrities, their mothers, and hundreds of families for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

Hosted by KMJ and Michelle Agyekum, and produced by Sheila Sakyi and Lawrence Nartey-Kornor, the event created a warm atmosphere filled with fun, laughter, music, food, and heartfelt family moments.

The special Mother’s Day event featured Ghanaian celebrities cooking alongside their mothers and mother figures in their lives as they showcased their culinary skills before a lively audience.

Among the celebrities who participated were Akuapem Polo, Twin Diaries, Victoria Lebene, and MJ the Comedian.

Akuapem Poloo prepared kokonte with groundnut soup, while Twin Diaries served rice with chicken sauce. Victoria Lebene impressed guests with banku and delicious okro stew, and MJ the Comedian prepared boiled plantain (ampesi) with salted fish (koobi), eggs and palava sauce.

The event attracted over 150 mothers accompanied by their children, creating a beautiful family-centred experience.

One of the highlights of the event was the dancing competition and the emotional and humorous storytelling moments where mothers and their wards shared memorable experiences from childhood and growing up.

The atmosphere was further elevated with a thrilling musical performance by Mima Africa, who entertained guests and added excitement to the celebration.

Present at the event were General Manager of Joy Brands, Mr. Fiifi Koomson; Channel Manager of Joy Prime, Edith Agbeli; Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Owusu-Prempeh, Founder of Women in Leadership International; as well as several other distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Mr. Koomson served as the official tasting judge for the cooking competition and awarded marks to the celebrity teams after sampling their meals. All participating celebrities and their mothers received impressive scores, with each team earning a perfect 10/10 for their delicious meals and presentation.

At the end of the event, all participating celebrities received special packages from sponsors. Mothers and mother figures who attended also went home with gifts and hampers as a token of appreciation for their love, sacrifices, and contributions to society. The oldest mother who attended the event was 88 years old.

The 2026 edition of Cook With Mum – Celebrity Edition was powered by Joy Prime and proudly sponsored by Gino, City Blood Tonic, GBH Hair Relaxer Cream, MaxBuy, Woodin, VitaMilk, Jussvina Fruit Juice, Blue Foods – Hygienic & Easy to Prepare, Stun Washing Powder and Baileys.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.