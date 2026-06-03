Africa is future of clean energy transition — Mahama

President John Mahama has underscored Africa’s central role in the global energy transition, stating that the continent possesses the full range of critical minerals required to power the shift towards green energy.

Speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in London, he argued that Africa is strategically positioned at the heart of the world’s clean energy future, given its vast deposits of essential resources.

"Our continent possesses vast reserves of critical minerals required for the global energy transition, including cobalt, lithium, manganese, bauxite and rare-earth elements."

"For too long, Africa was viewed primarily through the lens of aid, crises and dependency, but that narrative is collapsing under the wave of current realities," he said.

He said this resource endowment places Africa at a competitive advantage in the evolving global energy landscape, but stressed that unlocking its full potential would require mutually beneficial partnerships with investors rather than extractive engagement models.

The President used the platform to position Africa as a leading frontier for green industrialisation, urging investors to see the continent not only as a resource base, but as a strategic partner in shaping the next phase of global energy transformation.

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