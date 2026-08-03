Utility companies must join forces to power Africa’s future — VRA CEO, Ing. Obeng-Kenzo

Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo

The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, has called on African utility companies to strengthen collaboration and harness the continent's natural resources to deliver affordable and reliable electricity.

He noted that fragmented approaches and the lack of cooperation among countries in developing power infrastructure continue to hinder Africa's industrial growth, poverty reduction efforts and the creation of sustainable employment opportunities.

Mr Obeng-Kenzo made the call in his opening remarks at the Executive Committee Meeting of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) in Accra.

The Executive Committee is the highest decision-making body of APUA, which works to realise the vision of creating a strong African single electricity market and improving the capacity of public power utilities across the continent.

The 60th Annual General Meeting of APUA is taking place this week at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra, hosted by the Volta River Authority in partnership with the Ghana Grid Company, the Electricity Company of Ghana, the Bui Power Authority and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company of Ghana.

Mr Obeng-Kenzo, who also serves as APUA Vice-President for West Africa, said, "The challenges facing Africa's electricity sector are complex, but our unity, our expertise and our shared vision give us strength."

He stressed that APUA continues to demonstrate that African utilities can lead, innovate and shape the future of energy on the continent. He reminded delegates that "the work we begin today will resonate throughout the week, during the CEO Leadership and Governance Forum, the AfSEM Forum, the ANCEE Steering Committee meeting and the APUA-IRENA capacity-building sessions".

The Executive Committee reviewed the Management Report and adopted the 2025 Financial Statements. It also examined the Independent Auditor's Report, the report of the President of the Audit Committee, and considered the provisional budget for 2027, among other matters.

Touching on the importance of the proposed APUA Database Management System (APUA-DBMS), Mr Obeng-Kenzo stressed that, as Africa's power sector continues to evolve, data governance, digital readiness and institutional memory are becoming increasingly strategic.

He emphasised that the database management system project is central to strengthening the Association's collective intelligence and enabling evidence-based decision-making across the continent.

In a related development, Mr Obeng-Kenzo welcomed delegates to the opening session of the 60th Ordinary General Assembly of APUA, held a few hours after the Executive Committee meeting.

Addressing more than 200 delegates, he observed that Africa's power sector is undergoing profound transformation.

"Utilities are navigating complex challenges such as financial sustainability, infrastructure expansion, renewable integration, digitalisation, cybersecurity and regional market readiness. Yet, we are also witnessing unprecedented opportunities for innovation, investment and continental cooperation," he said.

He assured delegates that APUA would continue to play a central role in driving this transformation.

Mr Obeng-Kenzo highlighted the Association's leadership, technical programmes and partnerships with institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the African Union Commission and AUDA-NEPAD.

He said these collaborations are helping utilities build capacity, strengthen governance and prepare for the emerging continental electricity market through APUA's flagship initiative, the African Network of Centres of Excellence in Electricity (ANCEE).

He urged delegates to deliberate with clarity, unity and a shared sense of purpose, noting that, "The decisions we take today will support the work of our CEOs, guide our regional engagements and reinforce APUA's position as a pillar of Africa's energy future."

The VRA Chief Executive was accompanied on the opening day of the Annual General Meetings by the Deputy Chief Executive, Services, Mr Samuel Fletcher; the Deputy Chief Executive, Engineering and Operations, Ing. Samuel Odartey Lamptey; and other directors of the Authority.

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