Ghana’s Deputy Energy Minister backs calls for Ghana and Africa to invest in nuclear energy

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, has backed calls for Ghana and other African countries to invest in nuclear energy.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The week-long event, hosted by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in partnership with other public utilities, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Bui Power Authority (BPA) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), brought together leaders in Africa’s power sector and industry experts from across the world.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Accelerating Africa’s Electricity Market Integration: Advancing Regulatory Readiness, Regional Market Development and Strategic Partnerships.”

“I add my voice to that of my brother and Chief Executive of VRA, Mr Obeng-Kenzo, and I look forward to VRA venturing into nuclear energy production to explore the opportunities and advantages, which include clean air protection, high reliability and improved density,” Mr Gyan-Mensah said.

Mr Gyan-Mensah indicated that the energy sector across the African continent depends on strong financial models, technical structures and cooperation among stakeholders who play critical roles in securing energy sustainability and reliability.

He revealed that, within the last 18 months since assuming office, the Mahama administration has settled more than US$1.4 billion in legacy debts within Ghana’s energy sector, restored the US$500 million World Bank guarantee for the Sankofa Project and strengthened the Cash Waterfall Mechanism.

According to him, these interventions have been critical in averting erratic power supply and improving electricity reliability for domestic and industrial consumers.

The Deputy Minister further disclosed that Ghana currently has more than 5,000 megawatts (MW) of installed power generation capacity, with dependable capacity exceeding 4,700 MW.

He added that solar power generation has also recorded growth and called on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to continue improving electricity access and grid stability.

Mr Gyan-Mensah also emphasised the importance of digitalisation and advanced technologies in power production, noting that these innovations are essential for reducing costs, improving reliability and ensuring sustainability.

“Ghana is ready to share experience, technical knowledge and financial models that have guaranteed the sustainability of its power sector, and also learn from sister countries,” he said.

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