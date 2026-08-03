Education | National

Sogakope SHS leaves Battor, Mafi Kumase trailing with dominant 74-point performance in NSMQ qualifiers

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  3 August 2026 4:36pm
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Sogakope Senior High School has qualified for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship after producing a dominant display at the Volta Regional Qualifiers.

The school amassed 74 points to comfortably beat Battor Senior High School and Mafi Kumase Senior High Technical School, securing its place at the national competition.

Sogakope SHS took control of the contest from the opening round, answering questions with confidence and capitalising on bonus opportunities to finish with 28 points. Battor SHS followed with 15 points, while Mafi Kumase SHS scored 11.

The decisive moment came during the speed race, where Sogakope SHS demonstrated remarkable speed and accuracy. The team frequently buzzed in before the Quiz Mistress had finished reading the questions and answered correctly, stretching its lead to 56 points by the end of the round. Battor SHS remained on 13 points, while Mafi Kumase SHTS stayed on 11.

Although the True or False round proved more evenly contested, Sogakope SHS maintained a commanding advantage heading into the final riddles segment.

In the final round, Sogakope SHS answered two riddles correctly, while Battor SHS and Mafi Kumase SHTS claimed one each.

The final scores were:

SchoolScore
Sogakope SHS74
Mafi Kumase SHTS24
Battor SHS18

The emphatic victory secures Sogakope SHS a place at the 2026 NSMQ championship, where it will represent the Volta Region alongside other qualifying schools from across the country in Ghana's premier science and mathematics competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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