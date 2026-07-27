First-time contenders Enyan Denkyira SHTS snatches final Central region ticket to qualify for nationals

Enyan Denkyira Senior High Technical School has secured a historic qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after producing a remarkable comeback victory in the final contest of the Central Regional Qualifiers.

The first-time contenders defied expectations in Contest Nine, recovering from a difficult start to claim the final qualification slot available to the region.

Enyan Denkyira SHTS struggled in the early stages of the competition and appeared to be heading out of contention as their opponents maintained the advantage through the opening rounds.

However, the school produced a spirited performance in the final Riddle Round, where they gained crucial points to overturn the deficit and move ahead of the other competing schools.

Enyan Denkyira SHTS finished the contest with 33 points, narrowly beating Assin State College, which placed second with 31 points. Abakrampa Senior High Technical School recorded 26 points, while Diaso Senior High School ended the contest with 24 points.

The victory marks a major milestone for Enyan Denkyira SHTS, as the school will make its first appearance at the national stage of Ghana’s premier science and mathematics competition.

The team, after securing qualification, expressed confidence in their ability to compete against some of the country’s strongest schools at the 2026 NSMQ Championship.

The win brought the Central Regional Qualifiers to a dramatic close, with Enyan Denkyira SHTS emerging as the surprise qualifiers after a determined fightback in the final contest.

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