‘What if sharks swallow you’ – Teni warns Burna Boy over ocean stunt

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer Teni has jokingly called out colleague Burna Boy after he jumped into the ocean, questioning why he would take such a risk when they are yet to make a song together.
Teni reacted in a video while joking about what could have happened to Burna Boy during the stunt.
“Burna Boy, baba, I go change am for you o. Wetin be the meaning of this rough play wey you go dey play for inside river, for inside ocean?” Teni said.
She joked that she would be affected if a shark attacked Burna Boy, noting that they were yet to record a song together.
“Wetin be this? When you know say me and you never do song. Baba, imagine say you jump inside this water now, one big shark swallow you. Wetin go do me and you song?” she said.
“Cholo, you wear life jacket, you dey shout ‘Our Lord’. So you want make our Lord go meet our Lord and personal Saviour for heaven? Wey una know say me and this guy never do song?” she joked.
She ended by playfully asking Burna Boy to stop what she described as “rough play” and referred to him as a national treasure.
“Baba, stop that rough play. See national treasure dey jump inside ocean,” Teni said.
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