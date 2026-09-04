I grab Burna Boy’s phone when he goes wild on Instagram Live, says mother

Bose Ogulu, mother and manager of Afrobeats star Burna Boy, has revealed that she grabs her son’s phone whenever he goes too far during his Instagram Live sessions.

Ogulu made the disclosure during an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV, where she spoke about Burna Boy’s personality and his often controversial moments online.

She explained that she has learnt to let her son express himself rather than trying to change the traits that make him who he is.

“You can always notice the difference between when I tweet and when Burna tweets. What I’ve come to learn is that artists like him, they’re like a tapestry. If you pull at one thread too hard, everything will unravel,” she said.

According to Ogulu, some of the same emotions behind Burna Boy’s controversial behaviour are also connected to the qualities his fans admire about him.

“So you must make allowances for this person being himself, because it’s the same emotion that what you love about him comes from. Within, we do what we can. I usually grab his phone from him anytime he goes wild on Instagram Live,” she said.

Burna Boy is known for his outspoken presence on social media, with his Instagram Live sessions occasionally attracting attention over his comments and interactions with fans.

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