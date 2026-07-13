‘I’m the best’ – Wizkid sparks fresh supremacy battle with Burna Boy

Audio By Carbonatix
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked a fresh supremacy battle with his colleague, Burna Boy, after insinuating that he was chosen to close the Afronation concert in Portugal over Burna Boy, who performed on the opening day, because he is “the best.”
DAILY POST reports that Burna Boy’s fans have been praising him on social media for performing on the opening day of Afronation Portugal, claiming that the organisers made him the first-day headliner because he has more star power than Wizkid and other artistes slated to perform at the festival.
Wizkid seemingly responded to this midway into his performance at the festival on Sunday. The Starboy boss boasted that he was scheduled to perform last after Burna Boy and others because he is the best.
“Big Wiz is here. This is why you save the best for the last, baby,” he said.
His remark has since gone viral on social media, with fans interpreting it as a response to the ongoing debate over the performance order involving him and Burna Boy.
Recall that Wizkid and Burna fell out a few months ago after the latter attacked the farmer’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, at a nightclub in Lagos.
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