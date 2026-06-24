Burna Boy becomes African artiste with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has broken his tie with his colleague, Tems, as the African artist with the most Billboard U.S Hot 100 entries.

The duo were previously tied at eight entries each, but Burna Boy earned a new entry on the chart this week through his collaboration with Shakira on the official World Cup, ‘Dai Dai.’

The song debuted at number 75, bringing Burna Boy’s total to nine -the most by any African.

Dai Dai gained fresh momentum after Burna Boy and Shakira performed the song during the World Cup Opening Ceremony.

Burna Boy is also the first African artist to chart at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive year.

His entries over the years include Loved By You (2021), Last Last (2022), Sittin’ On Top Of The World and Talibans II (2023), Just Like Me and We Pray (2024), WGFT (2025), and Only You and Dai Dai (2026).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.