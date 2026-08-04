Four killed, several injured in Aboso explosion

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people have died, and several others sustained injuries following an explosion involving suspected explosives at Aboso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 4, with eyewitnesses claiming the blast was triggered after an attempt to shoot a snake accidentally ignited explosives reportedly stored near a fuel station at Breman.
According to an eyewitness, residents were startled by a loud explosion, with many initially believing an earthquake had occurred.
“We heard a loud sound, which many of us thought was an earthquake. We later found out that a man who is known to be dealing in explosives had gone to hide some of these explosives around a gas station in Breman,” the eyewitness said.
The eyewitness alleged that some workers linked to the owner of the explosives were working nearby when they spotted a snake and attempted to kill it with a gun.
He said the bullet missed the snake and struck the explosives, setting off a powerful explosion.
“He fired the gun aimed at the snake, but it ended up hitting the explosives that were hidden and ended up exploding, killing many of the people who were around,” the eyewitness recounted.
The blast claimed four lives and left several others injured, while sending residents fleeing in panic.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene to assist the injured and secure the area.
The circumstances surrounding the storage of the explosives and the exact cause of the explosion are yet to be officially confirmed, and investigations are expected to establish the full details of the incident.
Latest Stories
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
8 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
15 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
23 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
27 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
32 minutes
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
40 minutes
-
AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
49 minutes
-
Ghana inaugurates UNESCO Commission General Assembly to strengthen global engagement
52 minutes
-
August 6 demo date was not deliberate; NDC should stop politicising helicopter crash anniversary – Nana B
55 minutes
-
Academic City named Ghana’s leading innovation-driven university
58 minutes
-
Fire destroys Mercedes-Benz vehicle, 13 car doors at mechanic shop in Ho
1 hour
-
Fire destroys two container shops, damages three others at Bogoso market
1 hour
-
12 suspected illegal miners remanded after Forestry Commission swoop in Bosomtwe Forest Reserve
1 hour
-
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards unveils ‘All Out’ as theme for 2026
1 hour
-
NPP demo exposes hypocrisy over remembrance of 8 helicopter crash victims – NDC
1 hour