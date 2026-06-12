43 evacuated Ghanaians arrive in Western Region after Côte d’Ivoire demolition exercise

Forty-three Ghanaians who lost their homes and livelihoods following a demolition exercise in Zimbabwe, a suburb of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, have arrived in the Western Region after being evacuated by the government of Ghana.

They are part of the repatriated 327 Ghanaian nationals stranded in Côte d’Ivoire following a demolition exercise in the Port Bouët Municipality of Abidjan that left many without homes or sources of livelihood.

The 43 people, comprising seven children, 19 women and 17 men, were received at the Western Regional office of the Ghana Immigration Service as part of government efforts to assist affected citizens stranded by the demolition exercise.

The returnees are among hundreds of Ghanaians being supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return home after the demolition left many without shelter or a means of livelihood.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dosia Owusu-Gyamfi encouraged the returnees not to dwell on their ordeal but to focus on rebuilding their lives.

“Forget the trauma and the issues you have gone through in Côte d’Ivoire. You are back home now. Think about your future and not only the hardship you have experienced,” she said.

The returnees told JoyNews they had lived in the affected community for several years and considered it their home until the demolition exercise abruptly disrupted their lives.

According to them, although residents had been informed earlier about possible demolitions linked to road construction works, the exercise was carried out suddenly, leaving many unable to save their belongings.

Some said they returned to Ghana with only the clothes they were wearing.

“We had our properties there. That was where we found solace, but now we have nothing,” one of the returnees said.

Others recounted going for days without food after the demolition and appealed to the government and the public for support to help them restart their lives.

“We appreciate the government for bringing us back home. We need help because we came with nothing,” another evacuee said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says efforts are ongoing to reunite affected individuals with relatives in Ghana, while support arrangements are being considered for those who may require assistance to reintegrate into their communities.

The Ministry has also indicated that it remains engaged with authorities in Côte d’Ivoire regarding compensation discussions for persons affected by the demolition exercise.

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